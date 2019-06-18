Público
Cambio climático La increíble imagen de unos perros en Groenlandia que muestra la velocidad a la que se derrite la capa de hielo

El científico Steffen Olsen captó esta fotografía el pasado 13 de junio. Se encontraba en un misión en la isla para recuperar herramientas de monitoreo oceanográfico y meteorológico colocadas por sus colegas en el hielo, pero se topó con agua.

Groenlandia se derrite./ EFE

La capa de hielo en Groenlandia se derrite. Y lo hace a gran velocidad. Si el pasado 12 de junio se registró una temperatura de cinco grados más que cualquier otro año por estas mismas fechas, un día más tarde el científico del Instituto Meteorológico de Dinamarca, Steffen Olsen, captó la imagen que evidencia que el cambio climático es una realidad cada día más presente: unos perros esquimales jalan un trineo con las patas bajo el agua debido al derretimiento del hielo. 

Olsen se encontraba en un misión en el noroeste de la isla para recuperar  herramientas de monitoreo oceanográfico y meteorológico colocadas por sus colegas en el hielo marino cuando se encontró con este problema, según ha informado la CNN. La imagen de los perros en el agua rápidamente se convirtió en viral, como también lo hicieron antes las fotografías de los osos polares en busca de comida, hambrientos, porque no se había formado a tiempo el hielo por el que se desplazan para cazar focas, su principal alimento. O también las de las morsas del Pacífico, obligadas a retirarse a la costa de Alaska ante el rápido derretimiento del hielo marino en el Ártico, necesario para su supervivencia.

Las comunidades en Groenlandia "dependen del hielo marino para el transporte, la caza y la pesca", cuenta Olsen a través de Twitter. Por lo que serán las primeras afectadas por el derretimiento de la capa de hielo. La temporada de deshielo en Groenlandia no debería llegar hasta julio y agosto, que son los meses más calurosos. Pero este año ya se han desprendido enormes cantidades de hielo. Según los expertos, se estima un derretimiento total de más de dos millones de toneladas  de hielo.

"No vimos nada como esto antes de finales de la década de 1990", alertaba la semana pasada el científico investigador de la Universidad de Georgia, Thomas Mote, que estudia el clima en Groenlandia, en declaraciones a CNN. El efecto que esto podría tener sería un aumento del nivel del mar, uno de los efectos más peligrosos del cambio climático porque podría expulsar de sus hogares a millones de animales, pero también de personas que viven en comunidades costeras.

