El 77 % de las principales urbes del mundo habrán experimentado para 2050 un gran calentamiento que asemejará sus condiciones a las que ahora tienen otras ciudades más cercanas a los trópicos, según un informe dado a conocer este jueves por la revista estadounidense Plos One.
Ese calentamiento hará, por ejemplo, que el clima de Madrid en 2050 se parezca al que ahora tiene Marrakech, el de Londres al de Barcelona, el de Estocolmo al de Budapest, el de Buenos Aires al de Sídney o el de Moscú al de Sofía.
Los autores del estudio, científicos de la Escuela Politécnica Federal (ETH) de Zúrich, elaboraron un modelo con 19 variables de temperaturas y precipitaciones que usaron en las 520 principales ciudades del mundo para obtener sus hallazgos.
La principal conclusión fue que el 7% de las urbes tendrán un clima distinto al actual, con temperaturas más altas propias de otras ciudades ubicadas unos 1.000 kilómetros a su sur, más cerca de los trópicos. El 23% restante, por lo general las ciudades más próximas a los trópicos, mantendrá temperaturas parecidas a las actuales aunque experimentará períodos más extensos de lluvias y sequías.
El estudio también reveló que un 22% de las ciudades "existirán posiblemente en un régimen climático que hoy no existe en el planeta". Ese porcentaje sube hasta el 30% en las ciudades situadas más cerca del ecuador debido a que el clima será más seco.
Los científicos se han movido en un escenario de cambio climático "altamente optimista"
Estas fueron las conclusiones que arrojó el modelo pese a que los científicos utilizaron un "escenario de cambio climático altamente optimista". "Alrededor del mundo, el movimiento tiende por lo general hacia los trópicos, proporcionando patrones unificadores que apoyan las tendencias observadas en Europa y América del Norte", sostuvieron los investigadores en sus conclusiones.
"Además -añadieron-, este análisis reveló nuevas perspectivas para las ciudades en regiones ecuatoriales, muchas de las cuales probablemente se trasladen a condiciones climáticas completamente nuevas que actualmente no experimentan otras ciudades".
Este estudio, apuntaron, "puede ayudar a los responsables de la gestión de tierras y a los urbanistas a visualizar el futuro del clima de sus respectivas ciudades, facilitando los esfuerzos para establecer estrategias dirigidas a la reacción climática".
