El próximo 28 de marzo a las dos de la madrugada hora peninsular serán las tres.

Fotografía del reloj Puerta del Sol (Madrid). La Comisión Europea(CE) propondrá poner fin al cambio al horario de invierno en la UE tras analizar los resultados de una consulta pública en la que "millones" de ciudadanos pidieron mantener el horario de ver
Fotografía del reloj Puerta del Sol. EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR.

Si hay alguna característica propia de la estación primaveral esa es el cambio de hora del de invierno al de verano. El próximo 28 de marzo a las dos de la madrugada hora peninsular se adelantará el reloj hasta las tres de la madrugada, con lo que este día tendrá, oficialmente, una hora menos. 

La primavera, que ha arrancado oficialmente este sábado 20 de marzo,  se alargará durante 92 días y 18 horas y terminará el 21 de junio con el verano, es la época del año en la que los días avanzan más rápidamente. El Sol saldrá por las mañanas más de un minuto antes que el día anterior, y por la tarde se pondrá más de un minuto después, por lo que el tiempo en que el Sol estará por encima del horizonte será de unos tres minutos más al día.

Igualmente, el debate sobre la eliminación del cambio de hora sigue todavía vivo. El Parlamento Europeo contempla la posibilidad de eliminar los cambios de hora a partir de este año, y, aunque todavía no hay una decisión firme y destacada, es muy posible que en un futuro próximo la Unión Europea decida no cambiar la hora en la primavera y en el otoño.

Y es que en concreto, aunque la Comisión Europea aprobó la eliminación del cambio de horario, en marzo de 2020 la comisión de Transporte y Turismo del Parlamento Europeo apostó por retrasar hasta el año 2021 la eliminación del cambio de hora bianual propuesto por la Comisión Europea para 2020, de forma que las capitales tuvieran más tiempo para decidir si el país se queda con el horario de verano o el de invierno.

