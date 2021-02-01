alicanteActualizado:
La Fiscalía de Alacant ha ordenado abrir diligencias de investigación para esclarecer las circunstancias en las que se produjo la administración de la vacuna contra la covid-19 de varios alcaldes y concejales de la provincia alicantina, tanto del PP como del PSOE.
Entre ellos figuran el alcalde de La Nucía y diputado provincial, Bernabé Cano (PP); el alcalde de El Verger, Ximo Coll (PSOE); la alcaldesa de Els Poblets, Carolina Vives (PSOE); el concejal de Sanidad de Orihuela, José Galiano (PP); el edil de Sanidad de Benejúzar, José Antonio García (PSOE), y la ya exedil de Sanidad y Bienestar Social de Dénia Cristina Morera (PSOE), quien presentó su dimisión y renuncia al acta de concejal la semana pasada.
Fuentes de la Fiscalía han indicado que la decisión de abrir diligencias se adopta tras la denuncia presentada por dos activistas vecinales de la ciudad de Alacant, en la que aseguraban haber tenido conocimiento de la supuesta vacunación irregular de esa relación de cargos públicos y se emplazaba a investigar la existencia de posibles anomalías.
Las mismas fuentes han indicado que, a partir de ahora, se estudiará "caso por caso" para determinar y aclarar las circunstancias concretas en las que se produjo la administración de las primeras dosis de las vacunas a esos cargos públicos.
