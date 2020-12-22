Estás leyendo: Canal Sur Televisión se va a negro antes del especial de la Lotería de Navidad por la huelga de los sindicatos

Canal Sur Televisión se va a negro antes del especial de la Lotería de Navidad por la huelga de los sindicatos

La señal de Canal Sur Televisión se ha ido a negro mientras que continúa la emisión de Andalucía Televisión y en la señal de Canal Sur 2 aparece la silla vacía de los intérpretes de signos ante la pantalla en negro del primer canal.

Canal Sur Televisión se va a negro
Canal Sur Televisión se va a negro por la huelga convocada por los sindicatos. María José López / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

La señal de Canal Sur Televisión se ha ido a negro a las 08.30 horas de este martes por la huelga de dos días convocada por los sindicatos de la RTVA cuando debía empezar el especial del programa 'Andalucía Directo' sobre el sorteo extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad. Tras finalizar una reedición del espacio Cómetelo, la señal de Canal Sur Televisión se ha ido a negro, mientras que continúa la emisión de Andalucía Televisión con el documental Tras la huella de Aníbal y en la señal de Canal Sur 2 aparece la silla vacía de los intérpretes de signos ante la pantalla en negro del primer canal.

Los sindicatos de la RTVA han convocado dos jornadas de huelga los días 22 y 23 de diciembre en protesta por el recorte de 14 millones de euros derivados del acuerdo presupuestario entre PP, Ciudadanos y Vox y para garantizar el futuro de una televisión pública de calidad. En principio, el comité de huelga había aceptado la propuesta de la dirección de la RTVA de incluir en los servicios mínimos el sorteo extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad con una emisión limitada en recursos o conexiones, pero finalmente cuando debía empezar la edición especial de Andalucía Directo la pantalla se ha ido a negro sin ningún tipo de referencia a la convocatoria de huelga.

La dirección de la RTVA lamentó este lunes en un comunicado que el comité de huelga "imponga como condición para alcanzar un acuerdo vetar contenidos en los servicios informativos o que no salgan" parlamentarios andaluces o políticos durante la programación especial planteada con motivo de la huelga de este martes y miércoles convocada por los sindicatos.

