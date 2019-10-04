El Ateneo de La Laguna arde, y con él uno de los grandes valores históricos y patrimoniales de Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Alrededor de las 15:30 horas del viernes se ha declarado un incendio en el edificio, el cual ya ha sido contenido por los bomberos según ha informado el ayuntamiento de la localidad a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
Las llamas se han declarado en la tercera planta del Ateneo, el ático. Por ello, ha afectado directamente al techo, que ha terminado cediendo a causa del incendio. Sin embargo, no ha habido que lamentar ningún daño personal y las autoridades han conseguido que no se extienda a otras estancias, según informa Diario de Avisos.
El enclave, situado en el centro de la localidad, está declarado como Bien Cultural Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la Unesco. Además, más allá de los daños causados en el propio edificio preocupan también las posibles pérdidas de materiales históricos que se encontraban en el ático.
El Ayuntamiento de La Laguna confirma que @BomberosTf ha logrado contener las llamas que afectaba al edificio del Ateneo, cuyo techo se ha derrumbado. Los técnicos valorarán los daños ocasionados en la estructura. #LaLaguna pic.twitter.com/6yfUuKkviG— AyuntamientoLaLaguna (@aytolalaguna_es) October 4, 2019
