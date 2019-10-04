Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Canarias Arde el Ateneo de La Laguna, un valor histórico y patrimonial tinerfeño

A las 15:30 horas se ha declarado un incendio que ha provocado el hundimiento del techo, pero ya está controlado. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Así ha quedado el techo del edificio tras su hundimiento causado por las llamas. / Ayto. La Laguna

Así ha quedado el techo del edificio tras su hundimiento causado por las llamas. / Ayto. La Laguna

El Ateneo de La Laguna arde, y con él uno de los grandes valores históricos y patrimoniales de Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Alrededor de las 15:30 horas del viernes se ha declarado un incendio en el edificio, el cual ya ha sido contenido por los bomberos según ha informado el ayuntamiento de la localidad a través de su cuenta de Twitter. 

Las llamas se han declarado en la tercera planta del Ateneo, el ático. Por ello, ha afectado directamente al techo, que ha terminado cediendo a causa del incendio. Sin embargo, no ha habido que lamentar ningún daño personal y las autoridades han conseguido que no se extienda a otras estancias, según informa Diario de Avisos

El enclave, situado en el centro de la localidad, está declarado como Bien Cultural Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la Unesco. Además, más allá de los daños causados en el propio edificio preocupan también las posibles pérdidas de materiales históricos que se encontraban en el ático. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad