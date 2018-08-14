Público
Canarias Una detenida como presunta autora del fuego en el Hospital de la Candelaria en Tenerife

Algunos testigos señalan que la mujer prendió a una bombona de oxígeno con un mechero en la zona de pediatría. Al parecer, inició el incendio como protesta al no ser atendida.

Imagen del Hospital de la Candelaria durante el desalojo. EP @CECOPALSC

La Policía detuvo la pasada noche a una mujer como presunta autora del fuego que obligó a desalojar la zona de urgencias del Hospital de Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria en Tenerife.

Según informa Canarias 7, algunos testigos señalaron que la mujer prendió fuego a una bombona de oxígeno en la zona de pediatría con un mechero. La acción tuvo lugar, al parecer, como protesta al no ser atendida.

El incendio, que comenzó a las 21:00 hora del lunes, se produjo al estallar dicha bombona y tuvo como consecuencia el desalojo de la zona de urgencias, así como de as cuatro primeras plantas del centro hospitalario. Los bomberos tuvieron que romper paredes para facilitar el desalojo. Finalmente, el fuego quedó extinguido. 

Los pacientes de las demás plantas permanecieron unas horas en los pasillos por precaución y por si tenían que ser también evacuados, cosa que al final no sucedió.

Según el citado diario, la mujer, que se encontraba junto a unos familiares en el edificio, se mostró aparentemente sorprendida por el revuelo formado, tras su arresto.

