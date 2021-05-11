madrid
El vicepresidente del Gobierno de Canarias, Román Rodríguez, ha anunciado este martes que el Gobierno de Canarias baraja no recurrir al Tribunal Supremo la supresión del toque de queda ya que, ha dicho, posiblemente habrá "un no rotundo" al mantenimiento de esta medida.
Rodríguez, en declaraciones a Canarias Radio, ha señalado que los servicios jurídicos sí están preparando un recurso para recuperar el cierre perimetral cuando se esté por encima de nivel 2 de alerta epidemiológica.
Ha agregado que en principio el Gobierno de Canarias, que este miércoles se reunirá para tomar una decisión, baraja renunciar a recurrir la supresión del toque de queda, tal y como resolvió el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias.
Rodríguez ha señalado que en la mayoría de los recursos presentados por las comunidades autónomas han decaído en lo que respecta al toque de queda dado que, tal y como señalan los autos judiciales, jurídicamente no se justifica sin el estado de alarma.
Tras finalizar el estado de alarma, el Gobierno de Canarias decidió el mantenimiento de las medidas restrictivas para contener la pandemia de covid-19 y así se lo transmitió al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias que determinó que no había lugar para su vigencia por lo que desde anoche el toque de queda quedó eliminado.
El Consejo de Gobierno estudiará los recursos que presentará al Tribunal Supremo sobre las tres medidas suprimidas: el toque de queda, el control de la movilidad y el cierre perimetral.
