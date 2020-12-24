Al menos dos migrantes han muerto durante una travesía con posible destino a las Islas Canarias, según han anunciado este jueves las autoridades de Marruecos, que han asegurado haber interceptado una embarcación en dificultades frente a las costas de la ciudad de El Aaiún, capital del Sáhara Occidental bajo control marroquí.
Fuentes militares marroquíes han indicado que la Armada Real ha intervenido durante una operación de patrullaje tras localizar una embarcación hinchable que atravesaba dificultades, en la que han sido halladas 43 personas con vida y dos cadáveres.
Los rescatados se encuentran en una situación precaria y han sido trasladados al puerto de El Aaiún
Asimismo, han agregado que los rescatados, que se encuentran en una situación precaria, han sido trasladados al puerto de El Aaiún tras recibir atención médica de parte de la Armada, tal y como ha recogido la agencia estatal marroquí de noticias, MAP.
El anuncio de Marruecos ha llegado horas después de que una patera con cerca de 30 migrantes llegara al muelle de Arguineguín, en la isla de Gran Canaria, según el Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad (Cecoes) 112.
La embarcación fue interceptada por Salvamento Marítimo cuando navegaba en aguas situadas al sur de la isla, tras lo que procedió a su traslado hasta el recinto portuario. Tras ello, los migrantes fueron asistidos por Servicio de Urgencias Canario (SUC) y Cruz Roja, teniendo que llevar a uno de ellos a un centro hospitalario por un traumatismo en un brazo.
