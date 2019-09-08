Las islas Canarias han recibido desde el pasado viernes un total de seis embarcaciones irregulares entre pateras, lanchas neumáticas y cayucos, de las que cuatro llegaron a Lanzarote y dos a Gran Canaria, transportando a unos 113 migrantes.
Durante la mañana del viernes arribaron dos pateras a Lanzarote, en concreto una al Muelle de Arrieta y otra a Punta Escamas, con unas 45 personas a bordo.
Ya el sábado, se localizaron a otros seis migrantes que habían llegado por sus propios medios a la costa de Las Cucharas, también en Lanzarote, mientras que este domingo se contabilizaron otras nuevas tres embarcaciones irregulares, dos en Gran Canaria y una en Lanzarote.
62 personas en tres embarcaciones
En el primer caso, la Guardia Civil informó de la interceptación sobre las 00.07 horas de este domingo de una patera a unas siete millas al sur de Gran Canaria --unos 13 kilómetros--. En la embarcación viajaban doce ocupantes que fueron trasladados hasta el Muelle de Arguineguín, donde llegaron sobre las 01.20 horas y fueron asistidos por personal de Cruz Roja.
Además, a las 03.25 horas, la Benemérita confirmó la localización de once migrantes magrebíes, entre ellos dos mujeres y cuatro menores --uno de ellos de cuatro años--, que acaban de arribar a la costa de Famara (Lanzarote), siendo atendidos todos sin necesidad de ningún traslado a centros hospitalarios.
Finalmente, sobre las 15.00 horas llegó al Muelle de Arguineguín (Gran Canaria) un cayuco que fue interceptado por Salvamento Marítimo a unas 60 millas náuticas del sur de la isla con unas 39 personas a bordo, entre ellas una mujer embarazada y dos menores de edad.
