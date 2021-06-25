Estás leyendo: Una prueba de análisis de sangre permite detectar 50 tipos de cáncer

Una investigación confirma que usando este método sólo hubo un margen de error en la detección del cáncer de un 0,5% de los casos. Está dirigida a las personas con mayor riesgo de contraer la enfermedad.

Una investigadora trabaja en un laboratorio de - del Hospital Universitario de Badajoz,. JAVIER PULPO / EP

Los resultados de un estudio científico han demostrado que es posible detectar más de 50 tipos de cáncer antes de cualquier manifestación del mismo en el paciente con un análisis de sangre. Estas conclusiones se han publicado este viernes en la revista Annals of Oncology.

En concreto, los investigadores apuntan que la prueba de sangre puede identificar distintos tipos de cáncer como el de ovario, páncreas, cuello, cabeza, esófago y algunos cánceres de la sangre.

Señalan que la prueba, que también está siendo probada por NHS England, está dirigida a personas con mayor riesgo de contraer la enfermedad, incluidos pacientes de 50 años o más sin síntomas.

La investigación desarrollada por investigadores de la empresa estadounidense Grail, buscaba cambios químicos en fragmentos del ADN que se filtran a través de los tumores a la sangre. En concreto, el estudio se hizo con muestras de 3.536 personas. Más de dos tercios de ellas padecían cáncer, 2.823 en total.

La prueba identificó cuando el cáncer estaba presente en más de la mitad de los pacientes. Sólo hubo un margen de error en la detección del cáncer de un 0,5% de los casos.

El siguiente paso de la investigación será dilucidar si la prueba mantiene la eficacia cuando se da la presencia de múltiples tipos de cáncer sin ningún tipo de manifestación previa. Este test para la detección del cáncer entrará en un plan piloto que comenzará en otoño de 2021 e incluirá a 140.000 participantes. Los resultados saldrán a la luz en el próximo 2023.

