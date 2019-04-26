Público
Cáncer Sanidad implanta el cribado de cáncer de cérvix para mujeres de 25 a 65 años

También incorporará la micropigmentación de la areola mamaria y el pezón para las que hayan sufrido un cáncer de mama.

Imagen de archivo de EFE.

El Ministerio de Sanidad implantará el cribado poblacional de cáncer de cérvix a mujeres de entre 25 y 65 años e incorporará la micropigmentación de la areola mamaria y el pezón para todas las que hayan sufrido un cáncer de mama, prestaciones que entrarán en vigor el próximo 1 de julio.

La ministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo, ha informado al Consejo de Ministros de la orden ministerial que amplía la cartera de servicios del Sistema Nacional de Salud (SNS) y ha explicado en la rueda de prensa posterior que las nuevas prestaciones supondrán una inversión de cinco millones de euros pero que reportará "un ahorro" de 20 millones en prevención del cáncer de cérvix.

La norma, que actualiza el real decreto 1030/2006, incorpora también otras prestaciones como la financiación de los audífonos hasta los 26 años o un lector ocular para personas con enfermedades neuromotoras graves, según ha ampliado el ministerio en un comunicado.

