El Sindicato Médico ha decidido suspender, de manera temporal, los paros y la huelga indefinida prevista a partir de este lunes, 20 de mayo, tras llegar a un preacuerdo con el Servicio Cántabro de Salud (SCS).
Así lo ha indicado en un comunicado la formación sindical, que ha optado por esta suspensión "transitoria" -que no desconvocatoria- tras obtener "garantías suficientes" de la Consejería de Sanidad de cara al cumplimiento de los compromisos adquiridos.
Ambas partes acercaron posturas el viernes por la noche y ayer, sábado, estaban pendientes de algunos "flecos" para poder cerrar el acuerdo, de cara al cual han seguido las negociaciones a lo largo del fin de semana.
Estos flecos tenían que ver, precisamente, con la seguridad jurídica para llevar adelante las cuestiones a firmar, ámbito en el que han obtenido la "promesa formal y personal" de la titular del departamento, María Luisa Real.
Así lo ha indicado el secretario general del Sindicato Médico, Vicente Alonso, quien en declaraciones a RNE ha admitido que les hubiera gustado recibir "más garantías", pero, como ha evidenciado, "en este mundo no todo puede garantizarse".
No obstante, con lo comprometido hasta ahora por la administración, han decidido suspender transitoriamente el paro indefinido previsto, en tanto someten el acuerdo y las condiciones pactadas a la opinión y votación de los médicos, a los que sus representantes han convocado a una asamblea este mismo lunes, a las 18.30 horas. Así, los facultativos decidirán si aceptan el acuerdo o continúan con los paros en la reunión que se celebrará en el Hospital Valdecilla.
"Esperamos poder llegar a un pacto que cierre definitivamente este conflicto", desean desde el Sindicato Médico, que convocó los paros parciales desarrollados la semana en Atención Primaria y Especializada y la huelga por el incumplimiento del acuerdo alcanzado el pasado mes de febrero con el SCS, y que evitó la huelga prevista entonces.
Dicha rúbrica contemplaba mejoras económicas y organizativas, tanto en los centros de salud como en los hospitales, según destacaron entonces.
Sin embargo, según aseguraron ahora, desde la Consejería de Sanidad se han ido "rompiendo" aspectos del acuerdo inicial, hasta que finalmente "ha quedado descafeinado".
Por ello, advirtieron a la administración de que o se volvía al documento "inicial" o irían a la huelga indefinida a partir de este lunes, 20 de mayo, extremo que decidirán esa misma jornada los médicos en asamblea.
