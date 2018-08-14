Te proponemos cinco noticias para estar informado este martes, 13 de agosto de 2018.
La cantante Aretha Franklin, en estado "muy grave"
Nacida en 1942 en Memphis (Tennessee, EEUU), Franklin lleva en la música desde los años cincuenta y cuenta con grandes éxitos como "Respect" y "Spanish Harlem", aparte de haber ganado 18 premios Grammy.
Casado, que acusó a Sánchez de provocar un efecto llamada, critica ahora al Gobierno por no acoger al Aquarius
El presidente del Partido Popular afirma que la política del PP sobre inmigración es proteger fronteras y la cooperación con los países de origen de esos migrantes, ignorando que durante el Gobierno de Rajoy, la ayuda al desarrollo se redujo en más de un 70%, quedando en cifras testimoniales.
La Autoridad Portuaria, el Ayuntamiento y los organizadores eluden su responsabilidad tras la tragedia del festival de Vigo
El consistorio y las autoridades portuarias se responsabilizan mutuamente de lo ocurrido. Por su parte, la organización de 'O Marisquiño' ha indicado que los conciertos programados "cumplían las condiciones de seguridad".
Clamor en America Latina: Chile se une al camino hacia al aborto legal
Un grupo de diputadas presenta un proyecto para la despenalización de la interrupción del embarazo hasta la semana 14 de gestación.
Un terremoto de magnitud 4,2 sacude Alicante y Murcia
El temblor se ha registrado en la localidad alicantina de Albatera y se ha producido sobre las 16.40 horas de este lunes a una profundidad de 11 kilómetros.
Aparecen carteles en Barcelona animando a los turistas a practicar ‘balconing’
Esta peregrina iniciativa es lo que propone el concepto ‘Balconing is Fun’.
