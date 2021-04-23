Estás leyendo: La familia Pérez de Castro Méndez, propietaria del 'Ecce Homo' de Caravaggio

La confirmación de la propiedad proviene de Jorge Coll, CEO de Colnaghi, uno de los anticuarios más importantes del mundo, según recoge el periódico 'El País'.

Ecce homo" retirado de la subasta de la Casa Ansorena de Madrid este jueves.
La pintura atribuible a Caravaggio con el título 'Ecce Homo'. Ansorena / EFE

La familia Pérez de Castro Méndez, responsable de la escuela de diseño y moda IADE y descendientes de Evaristo Pérez de Castro, redactor de la Constitución de Cádiz en 1812, es la propietaria del supuesto cuadro de Caravaggio que iba a subastarse el pasado 8 de abril en Madrid, según una información recogida esta noche por el diario El País.

El periódico señala en su edición web que la confirmación de la propiedad proviene de Jorge Coll, CEO de Colnaghi, uno de los anticuarios más importantes del mundo. Este anticuario pasará a gestionar de manera directa "el estudio, la restauración y cualquier otra gestión" relativa al cuadro, que es una herencia familiar que los tres hijos de Mercedes Méndez Atard, artista e hija de Diego Méndez, arquitecto del Valle de los Caídos, decidieron poner a la venta a través de la casa de subastas.

El cuadro, según El País, colgaba en un inmueble del barrio de Salamanca de Madrid. Diego Méndez González fue el arquitecto que culminó la obra del Valle de los Caídos y padre de Mercedes Méndez de Atard y el supuesto caravaggio llegó a esta familia a través de su marido, Antonio Pérez de Castro.

La pintura, en un primer momento atribuida al círculo del pintor José de Ribera, fue declarada inexportable por el Ministerio de Cultura el mismo día que iba a celebrarse la subasta. La comunidad de Madrid posteriormente declararía la pintura como Bien de Interés General.

