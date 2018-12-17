El Juzgado Penal 3 de Barcelona ha condenado a un año de cárcel al conocido como el estafador de mujeres Albert Cavallé por engañar a una víctima para adueñarse de 1.000 euros fingiendo que era inversor profesional de bolsa y que iba a lograr grandes beneficios.
En la sentencia, se le condena por un delito de estafa de los artículos 248 y 249 del Código Penal, sin la concurrencia de circunstancias modificativas de la responsabilidad criminal, y se le obliga a indemnizar a la víctima con 1.000 euros.
Según los hechos probados en el juicio, a principios de febrero de 2016 la víctima conoció a Albert Cavallé en redes sociales y mantuvo con él varias citas en las que se estableció una "relación de confianza".
Desde el principio de la relación, Cavallé le aseguró que era inversor profesional en bolsa y le pidió 1.000 euros para invertir, prometiendo elevados beneficios, a lo que ella accedió.
Días después, la afectada le solicitó al condenado parte del dinero para comprarse un coche, pero él le pidió otros 980 para desbloquear la inversión obtenida, para poderle entregar el dinero ganado, a lo que ella se negó.
En el juicio, Albert Cavallé dijo no conocer de nada a la denunciante y también negó haberse hecho pasar por un agente bursátil y haber recibido de la denunciante la cantidad de 1.000 euros.
El gigoló estafador se enfrenta a varias denuncias de mujeres que le acusan de presuntas estafas económicas tras entablar relaciones sentimentales con ellas.
De hecho, este lunes estaban fijados dos juicios por delitos leves de estafa contra él, que finalmente no se han celebrado por desistimiento de la parte denunciante, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).
