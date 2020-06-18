madrid
Manuela Carmena, exalcaldesa de Madrid, ha presentado una demanda judicial contra Alvise Pérez, un antiguo asesor de Toni Cantó, que el pasado mes de marzo, en lo más duro de la pandemia del coronavirus, le acusó de trato de favor y publicó un tuit en el que acusaba a Carmena de recibir en su casa un respirador para evitar tener que acudir a un hospital público.
Carmena ha desvelado en una entrevista en el programa de Espejo Público de Antena 3 que ha denunciado al autor de ese bulo. "He iniciado un procedimiento judicial, contra una persona concreta, porque hay cosas que no se pueden permitir", ha dicho la exalcaldesa.
"Sabéis qué ex-alcaldesa de 76 años ha recibido en su casa un respirador personal de la empresa VitalAire para evitar acudir a un Hospital Público y hacer cola como el resto de españoles? Os doy una pista: No informará de ello ni La Sexta ni medio alguno de izquierdas", publicó en Twitter el pasado 31 de marzo Alvise Pérez, un asesor político vinculado a la ultraderecha.
Carmena no tardó en responder negando el bulo que no dudó en calificar de "calumnia". Ahora Carmena ha decidido llevar el asunto a los tribunales para que Pérez dé explicaciones ante la Justicia.
