Carmena vuelve al hospital por una posible infección en su tobillo operado

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, se encuentra en observación en el Hospital de La Princesa por una posible infección en el tobillo tras la operación a la que se sometió el pasado miércoles, han informado a Europa Press fuentes hospitalarias.
Previsiblemente, Carmena será dada de alta a lo largo de este lunes si reacciona bien a los medicamentos que se le están suministrando, según han indicado las mismas fuentes.
La alcaldesa madrileña ingresó ayer en observación debido a la alta fiebre que está sufriendo por una posible infección.
El pasado miércoles, la alcaldesa fue sometida a una operación donde los médicos le fijaron el tobillo roto mediante osteosíntesis con placa y tornillo. Se le intervino cinco días después de la torcedura que sufrió en su domicilio, donde se rompió el tobillo tras tener un accidente con las escaleras.
La operación consistió en la fijación de la zona fracturada mediante osteosíntesis con placa y tornillo --esta operación consiste en la unión de fragmentos del hueso fracturado con elementos metálicos--.
