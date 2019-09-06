La Consejería de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andalucía ha confirmado este viernes un nuevo aborto por causa del brote de listeriosis que incrementa a seis los registrados hasta la fecha.
Según ha detallado el portavoz del gabinete técnico creado por la Consejería para el seguimiento del brote de listeriosis, José Miguel Cisneros, en una rueda de prensa junto al consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, el nuevo aborto ha afectado en la provincia de Sevilla a una mujer embarazada de 23 semanas, con lo que serían seis los abortos provocados por este brote de listeria hasta el momento.
Al menos 45 personas permanecen hospitalizadas, según ha informado también José Miguel Cisneros, quien ha aclarado además que el protocolo anunciado esta semana para la atención de embarazadas asintomáticas que hubieran estado en contacto con dicha carne mechada va "a buen ritmo".
Además, la Junta de Andalucía ha decretado una nueva alerta sanitaria por listeria sobre la carne mechada, en esta ocasión de la marca Sabores de Paterna, producto fabricado en la localidad gaditana de Paterna de Rivera. La carne se distribuye en Cádiz, Huelva y Madrid.
