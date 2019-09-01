La asociación Facua-Consumidores en Acción ha denunciado este domingo que Magrudis, la empresa que fabricaba y comercializaba la carne mechada contaminada con listeria, sólo hace constar a cinco trabajadores en sus cuentas anuales a pesar de que sus responsables afirmaron públicamente que tenían una veintena.
La organización de consumidores ha considerado en un comunicado que en la instrucción judicial que se abra -la asociación también ha interpuesto una querella- deberá investigarse si tras el fabricante de los productos marca 'La Mechá' únicamente está Magrudis o hay más empresas.
Ha detallado que Magrudis solo cumplió con la obligación de depositar sus cuentas en el Registro Mercantil en sus dos primeros años de actividad, 2013 y 2014, aunque en webs especializadas están disponibles hasta 2017, donde se indica que en ese ejercicio tuvo cinco empleados, dos fijos y tres no fijos.
En 2016 la empresa había registrado a cuatro personas, un empleado fijo y tres trabajadoras no fijas. En 2017 cerró el año con un balance positivo de sólo 23.034 euros y aparece como objeto social el comercio mayorista de carne, huevo y leche, actividades que se desarrollan "en el mismo domicilio donde radica la sede social".
La cifra de negocio neta declarada es de 593.309 euros, frente a los 322.750 euros del año anterior. El domicilio que registró entonces es el mismo que tiene en la actualidad en la capital de Sevilla y que acaba de precintar el Ayuntamiento, según Facua.
