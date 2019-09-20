Magrudis, empresa andaluza que distribuyó carne mechada con listeria, estaba al tanto de este problema desde febrero, pero no dejó de vender su producto, según publica el diario ABC.
Hace siete meses, el laboratorio Microal Técnicos en Agroalimentación realizó un estudio puntual sobre esta carne en dos de sus partidas y encontró en una de ellas presencia de listeria monocytogenes, según informa ABC.
De esta manera, la empresa siguió durante meses fabricando y comercializando este producto hasta que se destapó la bacteria que, hasta la fecha, ha dejado más de 250 infectados, entre los cuales hay siete abortos y tres muertes, todos ellos en Andalucía.
Por el tipo del análisis solicitado, no se cuantifica el número de colonias de bacteria presente en la carne mechada. "Querían saber si tenía presencia de listeria, pero no una cuantificación. Parece que estaban buscando la bacteria porque tendrían problemas y querían corregirlos", asegura Mariano Barroso, gerente de la empresa, al periódico conservador.
Es una nueva polémica en torno a Magrudis, que siquiera tenía la licencia de actividad requerida por la Junta de Andalucía.
