Carolina Marín derrota a la japonesa Takahashi y jugará la final del Abierto de China

La española Carolina Marín se ha clasificado a la final del Abierto de China de bádminton tras imponerse en la semifinal a la japonesa Sayaka Takahashi, por 20-22, 21-13 y 21-18, en 72 minutos.
Como en la semifinal ante la china He Bing Jiao, la campeona olímpica tuvo que remontar la pérdida de un igualado primer set para imponerse y alcanzar su primera final desde su regreso a las pistas tras ocho meses de inactividad por una lesión en el ligamento cruzado anterior, que le impidió participar en el mundial de Basilea (Suiza).
Carolina Marín disputará este domingo la final contra Tzu Ying Tai, de Taiwán, que se impuso en la otra semifinal a la china Chen Yufei, por 6-21, 21-13, 22-20, en 53 minutos.
