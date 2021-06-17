madridActualizado:
A pesar de la dureza de las imágenes que se incluyen en esta noticia, Público ha decidido publicarlas para evidenciar las graves consecuencias de los discursos racistas y xenófobos.
Una mujer apuñaló a otra este miércoles en Cartagena después de gritar que los migrantes le "quitan la comida", según indican los testigos. La agresión se produjo junto a un punto de recogida de alimentos situado en la Alameda de San Antón después de que la agresora insultara a la víctima con proclamas racistas.
En un vídeo compartido en las redes sociales, la agredida, de nacionalidad ecuatoriana, sostiene a la presunta agresora hasta que llega la Policía mientras una herida en la espalda le sangra. La mujer que propinó la puñalada fue detenida y la víctima tuvo que ser trasladada al hospital, según informa el medio local La Opinión de Murcia.
El secretario general de Podemos en Murcia, Angel I. Hernández, ha señalado en un tuit que la agresión responde a un nuevo caso de violencia por racismo: "Malditos seáis los que fomentáis el odio y el racismo en mi tierra", ha criticado.
Hernández también ha recordado que el pasado fin de semana un hombre asesinó a un joven marroquí tras dispararle con una arma de fuego al grito de "muerte a los moros" en la localidad murciana de Mazarrón. El presunto autor de los hechos ingresó este miércoles en prisión.
