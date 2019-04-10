El rey emérito Juan Carlos fue operado de una lesión cutánea por sobreexposición al sol, que se le extirpó de forma preventiva con una curación total, según han informado este miércoles fuentes de la casa real.
Don Juan Carlos, de 81 años, asistió el pasado 22 de marzo a la gala de presentación de las corridas de la Feria de San Isidro, en la que se le vio con un fuerte moratón en el ojo izquierdo.
El Palacio de la Zarzuela informó entonces de que la herida se debía al derrame provocado por la intervención a la que se había sometido recientemente para quitarle una mancha en la piel. La casa real no dio más detalles de la operación ni cuándo tuvo lugar y este miércoles ha precisado que se trató de una intervención cutánea por sobreexposición al sol.
Han recalcado que la operación se realizó de forma preventiva y que, tras ella, la curación de la lesión ha sido total. La anterior ocasión en la que el anterior jefe del Estado pasó por el quirófano fue el 7 de abril del pasado año, cuando se le sustituyó la prótesis que se le implantó en la rodilla derecha en 2011.
El acto en la Plaza de las Ventas fue el último oficial en el que se ha visto a don Juan Carlos, quien estuvo el pasado viernes en Vilanova de Arousa (Pontevedra) visitando unas bodegas.
