Casa Real El rey Juan Carlos ha dado sus primeros pasos y su salud mejora "favorablemente"

Las autoridades del Hospital Universitario Quirón Salud Madrid, centro privado donde fue sometido a una operación de corazón, aseguraron que está previsto que pase a planta "en las próximas horas".

El rey Juan Carlos, con muletas durante un acto oficial en Zarzuela en 2013.- EFE/ARCHIVO

El rey Juan Carlos sigue evolucionando "favorablemente" e incluso ha dado ya "sus primeros pasos", según ha informado la gerente territorial de los hospitales Quirón, Lucía Alonso. El monarca continúa ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del hospital Quirón Salud Madrid donde el sábado pasado se le practicó un triple 'bypass' aortocoronario, aunque está previsto que pase a planta "en las próximas horas".

Así se recoge en el parte médico de este lunes, que ha sido leído por Alonso, gerente del centro privado donde el rey fue intervenido. Por su parte, su hijo y sucesor, Felipe VI, afirmó ayer a la salida del hospital que tanto la reina Letizia como sus hijas, la princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía, acudirán al centro hospitalario a ver a don Juan Carlos en cuanto pueda recibir visitas.

Juan Carlos ingresó en la clínica el pasado viernes para someterse a la intervención, en vez de el sábado como inicialmente estaba previsto. Al día siguiente, se conoció que la operación había transcurrido sin incidencias y su mujer, la reina Sofía, y su hijo se desplazaron al centro para visitarlo. 

Este domingo, en un nuevo comunicado de la clínica Quirón, aseguraron que el monarca presentaba "buen ánimo", había podido levantarse e ingería alimentos. Esta evolución positiva ha continuado esta jornada con nuevas mejoras físicas de Juan Carlos, que pasará en unas horas a planta si todo continúa según lo previsto. 

