El ministro de Consumo ya recordó en octubre a los clubes de fútbol su "función social" y lamentó que algunos equipos estuvieran "echando un pulso" al Gobierno.

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, durante una entrevista con Europa Press, en Madrid, (España), a 24 de marzo de 2021. Marta Fernández / Europa Press

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, ha anunciado que LaLiga ha recurrido la nueva normativa sobre publicidad de casas de apuestas y juegos 'online', que a partir de septiembre impedirá a los futbolistas y los equipos lucir anuncios de este sector.

"Anteponen sus beneficios a la protección de millones de jóvenes de todo el país. Nos tendrán enfrente", ha advertido este miércoles el titular de la cartera de Consumo en un comentario publicado en su cuenta de Twitter.

El Consejo de Ministros aprobó en noviembre de 2020 el Real Decreto de comunicaciones comerciales de las actividades de juego. Previamente, en el mes de octubre, Garzón enviaba una carta a los presidentes de los 25 clubes de fútbol que han firmando contratos de patrocinio para los próximos años con empresas de apuestas, en la que les avisaba de que debían "extinguir sus contratos de publicidad de apuestas al final de temporada".

Fuentes del departamento que dirige Alberto Garzón detallaban entonces que varios de ellos habían solicitado moratorias de hasta tres años (similares a las de la entrada en vigor de la publicidad del tabaco) para poder seguir exhibiendo sus patrocinios. El resto de clubes de Primera y Segunda División recibieron también otra carta de carácter informativo al respecto.

El ministro de Consumo ya recordó en octubre a los clubes de fútbol su "función social" y lamentó que algunos equipos estuvieran "echando un pulso" al Gobierno con la firma de contratos con casas de apuestas pese a la inminente aprobación del citado decreto.

