Casas de apuestas Identificados 28 menores en una operación policial contra las salas de juego en España

Cuatro personas han sido detenidas en una acción de control en salas de juego, en el marco de una operación de la Policía Nacional, con la colaboración de la Policía Foral de Navarra y los Mossos d'Esquadra.

06/10/2019.- Cientos de personas participan este domingo en Madrid en una manifestación para denunciar la proliferación de las casas de juego y apuestas, que se han convertido en 'una plaga' en los barrios, especialmente en los más populares. Encabezada p

Cientos de personas participan este domingo en Madrid en una manifestación para denunciar la proliferación de las casas de juego y apuestas. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Un total de 28 menores han sido identificados y cuatro personas han sido detenidas en una acción de control en salas de juego, en el marco de una operación de la Policía Nacional, con la colaboración de la Policía Foral de Navarra y los Mossos d'Esquadra.

También se ha localizado la presencia de 184 mayores de edad indocumentados, al verificar la identidad de los adultos presentes en los salones de juego con el objeto de evitar que, aquellas personas quienes se han auto prohibido el juego, tengan acceso a este tipo de establecimientos.

Durante dos días, los agentes han realizado un total de 1.881 visitas a salones de juego de toda España, con el objetivo de verificar que la normativa de acceso de menores se cumple, según ha informado este lunes 7 de octubre la Policía Nacional.

Los parámetros comunes de la normativa sobre el juego, regulada por las Comunidades Autónomas, establecen que los menores de 18 años no pueden participar ni en el juego ni en las apuestas que se desarrollan en este tipo de establecimientos.

Miles de personas marcharon este domingo en la que fue la primera gran movilización contra las casas de apuestas en Madrid, un modelo de negocio que aumenta sin control especialmente en los barrios más humildes, donde las personas precarizadas son las más vulnerables de caer en la ludopatía al verse en situaciones de necesidad económica. 

