El Ministerio de Consumo presenta una herramienta para restringir los créditos rápidos en juegos de azar

El sistema permitirá que aquellas personas que quieran restringir su capacidad de acceso a los créditos rápidos puedan inscribirse, de manera que les será denegado el acceso a dicha financiación por parte de los proveedores participantes en el proyecto.

El ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón. / MINISTERIO DE CONSUMO
madrid

europa press

El Ministerio de Consumo presenta este lunes el Fichero EFICAZ, una herramienta orientada a incrementar la seguridad y la protección en los juegos de azar. El titular de esta cartera, Alberto Garzón, será el encargado de inaugurar el acto por Día Internacional del Juego Responsable, que organiza la Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego, y en el que se explicarán los detalles de este nuevo mecanismo.

El sistema permitirá, mediante un fichero, que aquellas personas jugadoras que quieran voluntariamente restringir su capacidad de acceso a la financiación alternativa en línea -conocidos como créditos rápidos- puedan inscribirse en el Fichero EFICAZ, de manera que les será denegado el acceso a dicha financiación por parte de los proveedores participantes en el proyecto.

Así, si una persona sufre una recaída e intenta solicitar financiación a una de las empresas adheridas al fichero, la compañía recibirá automáticamente una notificación avisando de que está inscrita en el Fichero EFICAZ.

Esto permitirá denegar el crédito y, por tanto, evitar que se endeude y entre en una espiral de juego y consumo impulsivo. En la actualidad, el Gobierno de España estima que alrededor de un 0,4% de la población sufre trastorno de juego problemático.

Desde el Ministerio de Consumo se considera una medida importante para el colectivo de jugadores, dado que la inclusión fácil, voluntaria y gratuita en este fichero permitirá evitar situaciones de acceso al crédito rápido en situaciones de consumo irreflexivo de juegos de azar. Se protegerá así el bienestar económico y financiero de estas personas y sus familias, explica el Departamento de Alberto Garzón.

El proyecto, aún en fase de desarrollo y que se implementará de manera definitiva en unos meses, está desarrollado por la Federación Española de Jugadores de Azar Rehabilitados (FEJAR) y la Asociación Española de Fintech e Insurtech (AEFI).

