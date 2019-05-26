Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Casillas, emocionado después de que sus compañeros de equipo le dedicaran un gol

El portero viajó a Oeiras, en las afueras de Lisboa, para apoyar desde la grada al Oporto en la final de la Copa de Portugal.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Momento en el que los jugadores celebran el gol con la camiseta del portero español. / AFP

Momento en el que los jugadores celebran el gol con la camiseta del portero español. / AFP

El entrenador del Oporto, Sérgio Conceição, y sus jugadores celebraron el primer gol que marcaron en la final de la Copa de Portugal ante el Sporting con una camiseta del portero español Iker Casillas.

Tras el tanto en el minuto 41 de Tiquinho Soares que supuso el 0-1, el técnico fue al banquillo a buscar una camiseta del guardameta y se la pasó a los jugadores para que celebraran el gol con un pequeño homenaje a Casillas, que no está disponible para jugar debido al infarto que sufrió el pasado 1 de mayo. Este gesto emocionó a Casillas, que rompió a llorar.

Aun así, el portero viajó hasta Oeiras, a las afueras de Lisboa, para apoyar al equipo desde la grada del Estadio Nacional, donde los "dragones" lucharon por ganar su segundo título de la temporada, tras vencer la Supercopa lusa el pasado agosto.

El Oporto compartió en su perfil oficial de Twitter dos fotografías del portero en el Estadio Nacional antes del inicio del partido, ataviado con un polo con el emblema del club.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad