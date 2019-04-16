La Conselleria d'Educació reabrirá el caso Maristas para repasar el papel de la Fundació Champagnat, propietaria de los colegios maristas catalanes, en cuanto a los abusos sexuales sufridos por menores en los centros religiosos. Se tendrán en cuenta las 47 denuncias policiales que se han presentado a los Mossos d’Esquadra contra 17 docentes de los colegios de Sants-Les Corts y la Inmaculada (Barcelona), Champagnat (Badalona) y Valldemia (Mataró) por hechos entre 1962 y el 2018, según informa El Periódico.
Esta apertura no tendrá lugar hasta la sentencia del tribunal de la Audiencia de Barcelona que juzga al profesor de Sants-Les Corts, Joaquim Benítez, el único que ha tenido que responder ante las denuncias.
"Tenemos que esperar a conocer la sentencia de Benítez para averiguar si dice algo sobre los Maristas", asegura Bargalló
"Tenemos que esperar a conocer la sentencia de Benítez para averiguar si dice algo sobre los Maristas o por si a la 'conselleria' le toca pagar algún tipo de indemnización", razona el conseller Josep Bargalló a El Periódico. Educació se compromete a reabrir el expediente y que sus inspectores reanalicen el caso Maristas.
Tras la resolución, se sabrá si la Fundació Champagnat debe ser sancionada. Según Bargalló esta sanción puede incluir la suspensión del concierto económico a los Maristas. Sin embargo, asegura la dificultad que esto supondrá para la escolarización de los niños debido a que se prescindiría de miles de plazas que los centros maristas ofrecen.
El primer informe que se examinará
El trabajo de los inspectores de la Generalitat comenzará por el informe que examinó el comportamiento del colegio de Sants-Les Corts cuando a finales de 2013 Toni sufrió abusos sexuales por parte de su profesor de educación física Joaquim Benítez a lo que se lo notificó a su padre, Manuel Barbero. Bargalló critica la resolución de este informe ya que "escuchaba solo a una parte, la de los Maristas".
Cuando tuvieron lugar los sucesos, el centro indicó que ese profesor ya no estaba en la trabajando allí desde 2011, además ni intentaron ayudar a Barbero ni tampoco averiguar ni había más víctimas en su centro.
