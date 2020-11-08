La pandemia de covid-19 acumula hasta hoy 49,6 millones de contagios, lo que representa un aumento de más de 441.000 con respecto a la víspera, según los datos de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), que reporta los casos que le han notificado los países.
Por su parte, la Universidad estadounidense Johns Hopkins informó hoy de que el mundo rebasó este domingo los 50 millones de casos de covid-19, con Estados Unidos y Europa como los dos grandes focos de la pandemia.
Conforme al recuento oficial de la OMS, 1,245 millones de personas han muerto en el mundo a causa del coronavirus, 6.037 más que la víspera.
América registra 21,8 millones de casos y Europa cada vez se aleja más del sur de Asia en cuanto a número acumulado de infectados, 13,1 millones frente a 9,6 millones.
Hoy las cifras de casos y fallecidos de Estados Unidos no se han actualizado, lo que se debería a que las autoridades sanitarias no han transmitido a la organización las cifras diarias, algo inusual y que coincide con la agitada jornada política en la que Joe Biden fue declarado ganador de las elecciones presidenciales.
Los últimos datos de otras fuentes indican que Estados Unidos, el país más afectado del mundo, tiene más de 9,8 millones de casos acumulados y 237.000 fallecidos.
Ante la ausencia de Estados Unidos, Francia aparece en el recuento de la OMS como el país con el mayor aumento diario de contagios, más de 86.794 en las últimas veinticuatro horas, seguido de la India (45.674), Italia (39.809), Polonia (27.875) y Reino Unido (24.957).
