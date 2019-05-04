Público
Caspe Herido grave un menor al que arrojaron ácido a la cara en Caspe (Zaragoza)

La víctima ha sido evacuada al Hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza, donde permanece ingresada en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos.

Imagen de archivo del Hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza.

Un menor, de 17 años, está ingresado en la UCI de Traumatología del Hospital Miguel Servet de la capital aragonesa con pronóstico grave después de que este viernes le arrojaran un líquido al rostro, supuestamente ácido, según explican fuentes de la Guardia Civil de Caspe (Zaragoza), donde sucedieron los hechos.

Sobre las 15.00 horas de este sábado la patrulla de la Guardia Civil de Caspe fue alertada de los hechos.

La víctima fue trasladada al Hospital de Alcañiz (Teruel) para su valoración y después el menor, un varón de 17 años sobre el que se desconocen más datos, fue evacuado al Hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza, donde permanece ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos.

La Unidad Orgánica de Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil de Zaragoza se ha hecho cargo de la investigación y no descarta ninguna hipótesis.

