Caspe Investigan el asesinato de una mujer en un pueblo de Zaragoza 

Los hechos ocurrieron en la localidad de Caspe donde residía la víctima. La pareja de la mujer, sobre quien no pesan órdenes de alejamiento ni denuncias, ha sido quien ha encontrado el cadáver.

Vehículo de la Guardia Civil. ARCHIVO

Efectivos de la Guardia Civil investigan la muerte violenta de una mujer de 32 años ocurrida este viernes en una vivienda de la localidad de Caspe (Zaragoza). La mujer era de nacionalidad rumana y vecina del municipio. El instituto armado ha tenido noticias del suceso en torno a las 15.00 horas y por el momento se desconocen los detalles de la muerte.

La pareja de la mujer, sobre quien no pesan órdenes de alejamiento ni denuncias, ha sido quien ha encontrado el cadáver, según han apuntado las fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Aragón. La Guardia Civil ha informado que no descartan ninguna hipótesis. 

