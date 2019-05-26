Público
Cassandra Vera El DNI ya hace justicia a Cassandra Vera

La tuitera publica una foto en la que se puede observar una actualización en su DNI, que ya le reconoce como mujer. 

Cassandra Vera.

"Hoy hace un mes que me dieron algo muy especial después de años de lucha", confiesa Cassandra Vera. De esta manera, la tuitera anunciaba a través de su perfil de Twitter que ha actualizado su DNI para ser una mujer de manera oficial

Vera fue condenada en 2017 por la Audiencia Nacional a un año de prisión por delito de odio y humillación a las víctimas del terrorismo a raíz de unos tuits sobre Carrero Blanco, presidente del Gobierno de la dictadura franquista. 

El anuncio sobre su actualización del documento nacional ha sido muy aplaudida en redes sociales, y es que la joven vio como la Fiscalía despreciaba su identidad de género al decir que los tuits que puso sobre Carrero Blanco los firmaba como Cassandra para esconder su identidad, no porque fuera trans

El Tribunal Supremo, posteriormente, anuló la sentencia y aseguró que "la repetición" de chistes "fáciles" sobre Carrero Blanco "es reprochable social e incluso moralmente en cuanto mofa de una grave tragedia humana, pero no resulta proporcionada una sanción penal".

