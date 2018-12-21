Público
Castellón Cambian la figura del niño Jesús del belén de Castellón por un lazo amarillo

El Consistorio no  tiene constancia de cómo se colocó el lazo, símbolo de los independentistas catalanes para reclamar la libertad de los soberanistas presos, ni quién lo puso allí, ni si está relacionado con la desaparición de la figura.

Imagen del belén de Castellón con el lazo amarillo que circula por las redes sociales.

La figura del niño Jesús del belén que cada año instala el Ayuntamiento de Castellón en las inmediaciones de la Concatedral de Santa María desapareció el jueves y fue sustituido por un lazo amarillo, según han compartido en las redes sociales numerosos castellonenses.

El Consistorio ha confirmado la desaparición del Niño Jesús de este belén, que cuenta con figuras de gran tamaño formadas a partir de una estructura con luces, y han señalado que la efigie será repuesta en el plazo más breve posible.

Sobre la colocación del lazo amarillo —símbolo utilizado para reclamar la libertad de los soberanistas catalanes que están presos—, las mismas fuentes han indicado que no se tiene constancia de cómo se colocó ni quién lo puso allí, como tampoco de si está relacionado o no con la desaparición de la figura.

