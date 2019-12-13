Público
Castilla y León Cinco detenidos en Valladolid por la muerte violenta de una mujer hace un año

El operativo dio comienzo el 8 de diciembre en la capital de Castilla y León y la autoridad judicial ha decretado la entrada en prisión de cuatro de los implicados.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de Policía. EFE/ Fernando Villar

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a cinco personas relacionadas directamente con la muerte violenta de una mujer de 73 años, cuyo cadáver fue descubierto el 18 de octubre de 2018 en su domicilio, situado en la plaza Circular de Valladolid.

Según ha informado este viernes la Policía Nacional en un comunicado, las detenciones se han producido durante esta semana en Valladolid y otras localidades. En el transcurso de la Operación Mariya se han registrado tres domicilios, según las mismas fuentes.

El operativo se puso en marcha la madrugada del domingo 8 de diciembre y permitió detener a estas cinco personas, aunque continúan las investigaciones para esclarecer la muerte de la mujer. La autoridad judicial decretó el ingreso en prisión de cuatro de los detenidos.

