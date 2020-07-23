Estás leyendo: La Audiencia de Barcelona remite al Supremo los procesos sobre los permisos penitenciarios de Forn y los Jordis

El Supremo establece que la competencia para resolver los recursos de apelación sobre la aplicación del artículo 100.2 del Reglamento Penitenciario es del tribunal sentenciador, en un auto en el que estima el recurso del fiscal y revoca la aplicación del 100.2 a Carmen Forcadell por falta de justificación y desconexión con la reinserción. 

El exconseller de Interior Joaquim Forn (izquierda); El exconseller de Territorio Josep Rull; y el expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sànchez (derecha) salen de la prisión de Lledoners (Barcelona) usando su clasificación en tercer grado. /Europa Press

La Audiencia de Barcelona ha remitido al Tribunal Supremo los procesos que tenía abiertos para revisar las salidas laborales de prisión del exconseller Joaquim Forn y de los Jordis, una vez el alto tribunal se ha declarado competente para resolver sobre la aplicación del artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario.

En tres providencias, la sección 21 de Barcelona acuerda remitir a la sala segunda del Supremo los procedimientos que tenía abiertos para resolver los recursos de la Fiscalía contra la aplicación del artículo 100.2 a tres de los presos del procés: el exconseller de Interior Joaquim Forn, el exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el líder de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart.

La Audiencia ha decidido remitir este proceso al tribunal que sentenció a los líderes del procés después de que el Supremo se ha declarado competente para resolver este tipo de procedimientos y ha revocado el que se concedió a la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell

