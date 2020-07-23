barcelonaActualizado:
La Audiencia de Barcelona ha remitido al Tribunal Supremo los procesos que tenía abiertos para revisar las salidas laborales de prisión del exconseller Joaquim Forn y de los Jordis, una vez el alto tribunal se ha declarado competente para resolver sobre la aplicación del artículo 100.2 del reglamento penitenciario.
En tres providencias, la sección 21 de Barcelona acuerda remitir a la sala segunda del Supremo los procedimientos que tenía abiertos para resolver los recursos de la Fiscalía contra la aplicación del artículo 100.2 a tres de los presos del procés: el exconseller de Interior Joaquim Forn, el exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el líder de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart.
La Audiencia ha decidido remitir este proceso al tribunal que sentenció a los líderes del procés después de que el Supremo se ha declarado competente para resolver este tipo de procedimientos y ha revocado el que se concedió a la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell.
