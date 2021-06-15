Estás leyendo: El Ayuntamiento de Girona aprueba el permiso menstrual para sus trabajadoras

Público
Público

Catalunya El Ayuntamiento de Girona aprueba el permiso menstrual para sus trabajadoras

La medida pondrá a su disposición ocho horas al mes que podrán coger en fracciones mínimas de una hora y que se deberán recuperar en un plazo máximo de tres meses.

La alcaldesa, Marta Madrenas, y la tenienta de la alcaldía de Hacienda de Girona, Maria Àngels Planas.
La alcaldesa, Marta Madrenas, y la tenienta de la alcaldía de Hacienda de Girona, Maria Àngels Planas. ACN

Madrid

Las trabajadoras del Ayuntamiento de Girona podrán acogerse al permiso menstrual por indisposición a causa del periodo, tras ser aprobado en el pleno del consistorio de la ciudad. La medida pondrá a su disposición ocho horas al mes que podrán coger en fracciones mínimas de una hora y que se deberán recuperar en un plazo máximo de tres meses.

Esta iniciativa pionera en España ha sido respaldada por los votos a favor del equipo de gobierno, formado por JxCat y ERC, además de los de Guanyem, PSC y uno de los dos concejales de Cs, mientras que el otro se ha abstenido.

La tenienta de alcalde y responsable de Hacienda y Régimen Interior, Maria Àngels Planas, ha calificado el acuerdo de "importante para todas las trabajadoras del ayuntamiento". "Las administraciones tenemos el deber de ser líderes en todo aquello de lo que seamos capaces y lo tenemos que hacer de una manera justa", ha añadido.

Planas ha destacado que, en este caso, se abre "un camino hasta ahora no iniciado" y se ha congratulado de que Girona sea pionera "en la aprobación de este permiso menstrual". "Estamos eliminando el tabú alrededor de la menstruación y del dolor que algunas mujeres sufren-sufrimos durante la regla", ha afirmado sobre la aprobación del pleno.

A partir de ahora, las trabajadoras del ayuntamiento de Girona podrán solicitar este permiso por indisposición a causa del periodo con el objetivo de conciliar el derecho a la salud y el bienestar con el empleo.

El permiso, aprobado inicialmente el 30 de abril por la Mesa de Negociación a propuesta del sindicato Intersindical-CSC, se recoge en el artículo que regula la flexibilidad horaria del convenio de trabajo del personal funcionario y laboral del Ayuntamiento de Girona, cuyo pleno lo aprobó este lunes.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público