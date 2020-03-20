Estás leyendo: Dos detenidos tras acceder con su vehículo al interior de la T1 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona

Dos detenidos tras acceder con su vehículo al interior de la T1 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona

Los Mossos descartan que los dos arrestados tuvieran motivaciones terroristas.

Imagen del vehículo en el interior de El Prat. Twitter | Mossos d'Esquadra
Imagen del vehículo en el interior de El Prat. Twitter | Mossos d'Esquadra

Dos personas han sido detenidas este viernes por acceder a las 05.00 horas con su vehículo al interior de la Terminal 1 del Aeropuerto de Barcelona. Uno de ellos ha lanzado una "proclama de tipo islamista" al ser arrestado por los Mossos d'Esquadra. Pese a ello, los agentes ya han descartado cualquier móvil terrorista de los detenidos. 

La unidad de Técnicos Especialistas en Desactivación de Artefactos Explosivo (Tedax) ha descartado que lleven explosivos y El Prat funciona con normalidad.

Según ha explicado la policía catalana en una publicación de Twitter, no constan heridos después del suceso que se ha producido alrededor de las 5.00 horas.

Los Mossos han compartido una fotografía en la que puede verse un vehículo dentro de la zona intermodal de El Prat, tras las puertas giratorias.

Sin antecedentes por radicalización

En una rueda de prensa, el conseller de Interior de la Generalitat, Miquel Buch, y el comisario jefe de la policía catalana, Eduard Sallent, han explicado que los detenidos tenían la voluntad de irrumpir con el coche en la terminal. Pese a ello, los Mossos ya han confirmado que los dos individuos no tenían motivaciones terroristas.

Han asegurado que es prematuro determinar las intenciones de estas personas, que no tenían antecedentes que consten a los Mossos por temas de radicalización, y que "la investigación ha de acreditar cuál era su objetivo" y su perfil. Llevaban más de 10.000 euros encima y no iban armadas.

