Los Mossos han entrado hoy en el Centro de Telecomunicaciones y Tecnologías de la Información por una presunta contratación irregular por la reforma y la creación de páginas web oficiales, según ha informado Cadena Ser. El Área de Delitos Económicos de los Mossos busca información sobre una ex alto cargo del Gobierno de Catalunya que contrataba servicios informáticos para hacer páginas web oficiales. De este modo, supuestamente fraccionaba los cargos para que el coste fuera bajo y no fuera necesario sacar este servicio a licitación.
Aunque no es la primera vez que los agentes policiales registran este centro -lo hicieron por las supuestas desviaciones de dinero para la financiación del referéndum del 1 de octubre- en esta ocasión no hay ninguna vinculación con el procés.
(Habrá ampliación)
