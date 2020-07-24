Estás leyendo: Catalunya registra 1.343 casos y 13 muertes más en 24 horas

Emeregencia por el coronavirus Catalunya registra 1.343 casos y 13 muertes más en 24 horas

Coronavirus Barcelona
Una viajera sale de la T2 del Aeropuerto de El Prat. (ENRIC FONTCUBERTA | EFE)

barcelona

público | efe

En apenas 24 horas, Catalunya ha visto como el número de contagiados por coronavirus aumentaba en 1.343 y el número de fallecidos también crecía en 13. 

Según la Conselleria de Salud de la Generalitat, hasta este pasado jueves la Catalunya registró hasta este jueves 88.234 casos positivos de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 confirmados por prueba diagnóstica (test rápido o PCR), 1.343 más que en el recuento del miércoles.

El balance diario de muertos y afectados impulsado por el departamento parte de la información de las funerarias, que declaran diariamente los casos de difuntos con coronavirus.

Las funerarias han registrado hasta el momento 12.674 muertes en Cataluña por coronavirus, 13 más que en el último balance: 6.948 en hospital o centro sociosanitario, 4.116 en residencia, 805 en domicilio, y el resto son casos no clasificables por falta de información.

Del total de casos, 4.238 han sido hospitalizados en estado grave (actualmente hay 65) y se han registrado 40.633 altas hospitalarias hasta el momento. En cuanto a residencias de ancianos, hay hasta ahora 15.552 personas que han dado positivo.

La ciudad de Barcelona ha registrado desde el inicio de la pandemia hasta ahora 18.712 casos, 223 más que en el balance del miércoles, y la comarca del Segrià (Lleida) ha acumulado 4.815, 197 más que en el anterior recuento.

