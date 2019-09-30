Público
Catalunya Sindicatos independentistas convocan una huelga general en Catalunya el 11 de octubre

Reclaman la derogación de las reformas laborales y un salario mínimo de 1.200 euros. Coincide así con la fecha en la que está previsto que se conozca la sentencia del 'procés'.

21/02/2019.- Miles de personas abarrotan la Diagonal de Barcelona este jueves en la manifestación unitaria de la jornada de huelga general en Cataluña convocada por el sindicato independentista Intersindical-CSC en protesta por el juicio del 'procés' que

Miles de personas abarrotan la Diagonal de Barcelona en la huelga general en Catalunya del pasado mes de febrero . EFE/Marta Pérez

Los sindicatos independentistas Intersindical-CSC y la Intersindical Alternativa de Catalunya, IAC, han convocado una huelga general en Catalunya el próximo 11 de octubre para reclamar derechos laborales y sociales.

Coincide así con la fecha en la que está previsto que se conozca la sentencia del juicio del procés. Las dos centrales sindicales han presentado este lunes la convocatoria de huelga en el departamento de Trabajo de la Generalitat.

Fuentes sindicales han señalado que el paro se plantea en el marco del nuevo proceso electoral abierto en España y persigue reclamar la derogación de las reformas laborales y un salario mínimo de 1.200 euros.

