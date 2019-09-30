Los sindicatos independentistas Intersindical-CSC y la Intersindical Alternativa de Catalunya, IAC, han convocado una huelga general en Catalunya el próximo 11 de octubre para reclamar derechos laborales y sociales.
Coincide así con la fecha en la que está previsto que se conozca la sentencia del juicio del procés. Las dos centrales sindicales han presentado este lunes la convocatoria de huelga en el departamento de Trabajo de la Generalitat.
Fuentes sindicales han señalado que el paro se plantea en el marco del nuevo proceso electoral abierto en España y persigue reclamar la derogación de las reformas laborales y un salario mínimo de 1.200 euros.
