Caza Navarra Un jabalí alcanzado por un disparo hiere al cazador durante una batida en un pueblo de Navarra

El hombre de 77 años fue trasladado en helicóptero al hospital con un corte profundo en la pantorrilla.

Imagen de archivo de un jabalí. EUROPA PRESS

Un cazador de 77 años ha resultado herido, con pronóstico reservado, tras ser atacado durante una batida de caza por un jabalí herido en el término de Gollano, en Amescoa Baja (Navarra), informa el Gobierno Foral.

Sus compañeros han llamado a las 10:28 de este jueves al teléfono 112 de Sos Navarra para informar del accidente, según la citada fuente que indica que la víctima presentaba un corte profundo en la pantorrilla, con fuerte hemorragia, causado por los colmillos del animal, que al parecer había sido alcanzado por un disparo antes de arremeter contra la víctima.

El hombre también ha sufrido un desvanecimiento del que se había recuperado cuando ha sido atendido por el equipo médico del centro de salud de Zudaire que se ha desplazado a Gollano, localidad a la que ha sido trasladado en el vehículo todoterreno de uno de los cazadores.

Aunque había sido enviada una ambulancia medicalizada, finalmente la persona herida ha sido evacuada en el helicóptero medicalizado del Gobierno de Navarra al Complejo Hospitalario con pronóstico reservado. La Policía Foral se ha hecho cargo de la investigación del suceso.

