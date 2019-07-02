PACMA y el Fondo para la Conservación de los Animales Salvajes (FAPAS) han sentado en el banquillo a los cazadores ilegales que se dedicaban a masacrar a jabalís, lobos y osos pardos en el Parque Natural de Fuente Carrionas y Fuente Cobre (Palencia).
Gracias a las imágenes que FAPAS grabó de los acusados se pudo demostrar el atentado contra la fauna que ejercían estas personas. "Esperamos que sean condenados", afirma el partido animalista PACMA.
Los acusados utilizaban perros de caza para, una vez cazados los animales, los canes se encargaban de destrozarlos. El juicio se celebrará en unos meses, "esto supone un paso más en nuestro camino para conseguir la prohibición legal de la caza", asegura PACMA.
PACMA y @FAPASSPAIN consiguen sentar en el banquillo a los cazadores furtivos de Palencia.— PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) 2 de julio de 2019
Grupos organizados realizaban batidas sin tregua ni control poniendo en peligro a la fauna salvaje.
Vamos a seguir luchando hasta conseguir que la caza sea ilegal.https://t.co/s0O4vP52lL
FAPAS Y PACMA ACOSAN AL FURTIVISMO EN PALENCIAhttps://t.co/rKJSjn7MwS pic.twitter.com/stti9jQc7V— FAPAS (@FAPASSPAIN) 22 de junio de 2019
