Cazadores ilegales PACMA y FAPAS sientan en el banquillo a unos cazadores ilegales en Palencia

Los acusados utilizaban perros de caza para, una vez cazados los animales, los canes se encargaban de destrozarlos.

Imagen de la grabación de FAPAS

PACMA y el Fondo para la Conservación de los Animales Salvajes (FAPAS) han sentado en el banquillo a los cazadores ilegales que se dedicaban a masacrar a jabalís, lobos y osos pardos en el Parque Natural de Fuente Carrionas y Fuente Cobre (Palencia).

Gracias a las imágenes que FAPAS grabó de los acusados se pudo demostrar el atentado contra la fauna que ejercían estas personas. "Esperamos que sean condenados", afirma el partido animalista PACMA. 

Los acusados utilizaban perros de caza para, una vez cazados los animales, los canes se encargaban de destrozarlos. El juicio se celebrará en unos meses, "esto supone un paso más en nuestro camino para conseguir la prohibición legal de la caza", asegura PACMA. 

