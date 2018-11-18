Público
Cazadores Indignación por un vídeo en el que varios perros y un ciervo caen por un acantilado mientras son acosados por cazadores

Un estremecedor vídeo muestra a un grupo de animales cayendo por un acantilado mientras son acorralados por cazadores de la zona.

Fotograma del vídeo difundido por Internet.

Fotograma del vídeo difundido por Internet.

Un vídeo difundido por redes sociales ha desatado la indignación. En él se aprecia a un grupo de perros y un ciervo cayendo por un acantilado mientras son acosados y presionados por unos cazadores. 

