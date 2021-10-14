Estás leyendo: CCOO desconvoca la huelga en el Sabadell tras la oferta de reducción de despidos a 1.440

Sabadell habría aceptado incorporar primas desde 5.000 a 20.000 euros según la antigüedad de los empleados en las bajas incentivadas para los menores de 50 años.

Un grupo de empleados del Banco Sabadell durante una concentración contra el ERE de la empresa, a 8 de octubre de 2021. A. Pérez Meca / Europa Press

madrid

Sabadell ha rebajado a 1.440 las salidas contempladas en el Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) planteado en la entidad, según han informado fuentes sindicales a Europa Press. Ante el avance de las negociaciones, los sindicatos presentes en la mesa de negociación han decidido desconvocar la huelga prevista para este viernes, 15 de octubre. 

El principal sindicato de España, Comisiones Obreras considera que la rebaja en la afectación propuesta "no es suficiente", pero que "se acerca" a su propuesta de 1.300 salidas. Además, la entidad habría mejorado las condiciones económicas de las prejubilaciones, cercanas al equivalente del 75% del proceso de salidas voluntarias que el banco llevó a cabo en el primer trimestre del año.

Asimismo, Sabadell habría aceptado incorporar primas desde 5.000 a 20.000 euros según la antigüedad de los empleados en las bajas incentivadas para los menores de 50 años. La reunión de este jueves es la penúltima antes de que este viernes se dé por finalizado el periodo de consulta del ERE.

