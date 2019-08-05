Los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han dejado durante la madrugada de este lunes restos de basura y excrementos frente a las sedes del PDCAT y ERC en varios municipios catalanes. El acto se llevó a cabo para criticar las "renuncias" de los partidos para hacer efectiva la independencia.
En una publicación en Twitter, han acusado al Govern de no estar trabajando para la independencia y han recriminado la detención durante la semana pasada de varios activistas independentistas por parte de los Mossos d'Esquadra por presuntos delitos como pertenencia a grupo criminal.
"No trabajáis para hacer efectiva la independencia. Detenéis activistas. Pactáis con el 155. Menospreciáis los votos del pueblo. El pueblo manda y el Govern obedece. ¿Lo tenéis claro?", escribieron.
💩 #MERDAdePARTITS 💩— CDR Catalunya (@CDRCatOficial) 5 de agosto de 2019
Els partits que us dieu independentistes:
❌ No treballeu per fer efectiva la independència.
❌ Deteniu activistes
❌ Pacteu amb el 155
❌ Menysteniu els vots del poble
El poble mana i el Govern obeeix. Ho teniu clar?#IndependenciaJa #CDRenXarxa pic.twitter.com/yS8dP04ymH
En municipios como Terrassa (Barcelona), Balaguer (Lleida) y Tarragona, los CDR han depositado bolsas de basura y excrementos en las puertas de las sedes del PDCAT y ERC junto a carteles y pancartas con lemas como 'Basta renuncias 1-O', 'Mierda de partidos' y 'Esta tierra no perdona a traidores', entre otros.
