💩 #MERDAdePARTITS 💩



Els partits que us dieu independentistes:



❌ No treballeu per fer efectiva la independència.

❌ Deteniu activistes

❌ Pacteu amb el 155

❌ Menysteniu els vots del poble



El poble mana i el Govern obeeix. Ho teniu clar?#IndependenciaJa #CDRenXarxa pic.twitter.com/yS8dP04ymH