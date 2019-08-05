Público
CDR Los CDR dejan basura y excrementos frente a sedes del PDCAT y ERC en varios municipios catalanes

Acusan al Govern de no estar trabajando para la independencia y han denunciado la detención de varios activistas independentistas durante la semana pasada. 

5/08/2019 - Acción de los CDR en sedes del PDeCAT y ERC / CDR

Los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han dejado durante la madrugada de este lunes restos de basura y excrementos frente a las sedes del PDCAT y ERC en varios municipios catalanes. El acto se llevó a cabo para criticar las "renuncias" de los partidos para hacer efectiva la independencia

En una publicación en Twitter, han acusado al Govern de no estar trabajando para la independencia y han recriminado la detención durante la semana pasada de varios activistas independentistas por parte de los Mossos d'Esquadra por presuntos delitos como pertenencia a grupo criminal.

"No trabajáis para hacer efectiva la independencia. Detenéis activistas. Pactáis con el 155. Menospreciáis los votos del pueblo. El pueblo manda y el Govern obedece. ¿Lo tenéis claro?", escribieron. 

En municipios como Terrassa (Barcelona), Balaguer (Lleida) y Tarragona, los CDR han depositado bolsas de basura y excrementos en las puertas de las sedes del PDCAT y ERC junto a carteles y pancartas con lemas como 'Basta renuncias 1-O', 'Mierda de partidos' y 'Esta tierra no perdona a traidores', entre otros.

