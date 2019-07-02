Público
Cenicientos y Cadalso de los Vidrios Controlado el incendio de Madrid y Toledo después de cuatro días

Las llamas han devorado 2.500 hectáreas en los municipios madrileños de Cenicientos y Cadalso de los Vidrios.

Zona afectada por el incendio que desde el pasado viernes afecta a la zona toledana de Almorox y a las localidades madrileñas de Cadalso de los Vidrios y Cenicientos.(JOSÉ ÁNGEL | EFE)

El presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid en funciones, Pedro Rollán, ha anunciado este martes que el incendio que se originó el pasado viernes en la localidad de Almorox (Toledo) y que ha afectado a la zona oeste de Madrid, a Cenicientos y Cadalso de los Vidrios, se ha dado por controlado en la última reunión de coordinación después de cuatro días.

"Afortunadamente ya podemos afirmar que el incendio se encuentra en situación de control", ha manifestado Rollán en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Gobierno, al tiempo que ha afirmado que "se descarta su reactivación fuera del perímetro".

No obstante, ha señalado que la situación en la zona afectada por el incendio es "absolutamente crítica y adversa", con temperaturas muy elevadas, presencia de vientos de dirección cambiante y bajísima humedad en el ambiente.

En cuanto a la superficie afectada, Rollán ha precisado que alcanza 2.500 hectáreas en Madrid, de las cuales "una parte importante" se encuentra "absolutamente devastada", pero también se han generado "islas" en las que la incidencia del fuego "ha sido inexistentes más allá de un repunte de la temperatura".

Según fuentes de la Junta de Castilla-La Mancha, el incendio se ha dado por controlado a las 11.55 horas. En esta comunidad, están trabajando 17 medios, de los cuales dos son aéreos y 73 personas.

