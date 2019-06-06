La Fiscalía Provincial de Córdoba ha acordado archivar las denuncias del PP y de la asociación Presencia Cristiana contra la exposición pictórica Maculadas sin remedio, que acogió el Palacio de la Merced de la capital cordobesa hasta el domingo pasado y donde el cuadro Con Flores a María fue rajado de arriba a abajo por una persona que aún no ha sido identificada.
PP, Vox y Ciudadanos exigieron el cierre inmediato de la exposición hace semanas. Como ya informó Público, el portavoz del PP en la Diputación, Andrés Lorite, destapó la caja de los truenos al pedir el cierre de la exposición y, al no conseguirlo, se fue a la Fiscalía a poner una denuncia penal, nada menos, por una supuesta ofensa contra los sentimientos religiosos del artículo 525 del Código Penal.
Según recoge el Ministerio Público en su resolución, "no está acreditado suficientemente" que las imágenes utilizadas supongan "un escarnio de los dogmas, creencias, ritos o ceremonias de la Iglesia Católica, de acuerdo con la doctrina jurisprudencial".
Tampoco considera "suficientemente acreditado que la intención de la autora de la obra haya sido la de ofender los sentimientos de los miembros de la religión católica, sino reivindicar sus ideas, con mayor o menor acierto", algo que la Fiscalía no entra a valorar, todo ello en un documento de unos 13 folios.
De este modo, ha acordado el archivo de las diligencias de investigación al entender que "no están suficientemente acreditados que los hechos denunciados sean constitutivos de infracción penal", como advertían el PP y la citada asociación sobre la exposición, que ha generado diversas protestas de colectivos católicos, en contra, y también feministas, a favor.
