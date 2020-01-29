Estás leyendo: Pamela Palenciano realiza su monólogo contra la violencia machista en la calle tras el veto de la Asamblea de Madrid

Censura parental Pamela Palenciano realiza su monólogo contra la violencia machista en la calle tras el veto de la Asamblea de Madrid

Pamela Palenciano, durante la entrevista con Público. CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ
Pamela Palenciano, durante la entrevista con Público. CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ

MADRID

PÚBLICO

La activista Pamela Palenciano realiza su monólogo contra la violencia machista en la calle tras el veto de la Asamblea de Madrid.

